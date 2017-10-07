NZ Election 2017: Five interesting facts about the vote

1. The electorate with the highest turnout was the one on the Beehive's doorstep - Wellington Central - with 86.6 percent of enrolled voters. The seat was won by Labour's Grant Robertson.

Of the 50,234 people enrolled to vote in Wellington Central, 43,166 people cast a vote.

2. The electorate with the lowest turnout was Tāmaki Makaurau, the Māori electorate that spans the Auckland isthmus. It was won by Labour's Peeni Henare.

There, 59.2 percent of those enrolled voted. Of the 35,534 people enrolled to vote in Tāmaki Makaurau, 20,593 people cast a vote.

3. Nearly 5 percent of New Zealanders voted for parties that didn't make it into Parliament. Those votes were mostly for The Opportunities Party (2.4 percent) and the Māori Party (1.2 percent).

NB: I purposely didn't use the term "wasted vote" to describe these votes - a vote is an indication of the will of the people, and 93,000 people wanted representation from these two parties.

4. On election night, the Electoral Commission said there would be 380,000 special votes to add to the tally this year, but Saturday's release had the special votes at 446,287.

The Electoral Commission says the special vote number released on election night was an estimate only.

This year, for the first time, voters could enrol and cast their vote at the same time. The Electoral Commission believes this contributed to the estimate being out.

5. Electorate wins in 2017 have been decisive.

The electorate won by the smallest margin was Ōhāriu, but even that was won by Labour's Greg O'Connor with a margin of 1051.

The margin is almost double the smallest margin of 2014. In 2014, Nikki Kaye won Auckland Central by a margin of 600 votes. Trevor Mallard won Hutt South with a margin of 709.

