The 16 policies NZ First and the Greens disagree on

If New Zealand First ends up backing a Labour Government, they will have another party to contend with - the Greens. Labour would need both NZ First and the Greens to form a Government.

The Greens and NZ First haven't engaged in talks, and the two parties' ideologies and policies clash all over the place.

Here are 16 policies the Greens and NZ First disagree on:

1. Whānau Ora

Greens - Support and strengthen Whānau Ora.

NZ First - Abolish Whānau Ora.