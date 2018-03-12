Actress Salma Hayek blasts new Frida Kahlo Barbie doll

Several descendants of Kahlo are also upset, as they claim they never gave permission for her likeness to be used by Mattel. The Barbie doll features eyes significantly lighter than the dark brown of Kahlo's, and a space in between her signature unibrow.



"Mrs Mara Romeo, great-niece of Frida Kahlo, is the sole owner of the rights of the image of the illustrious Mexican painter Frida Kahlo," the family said in a statement.

But Mattel said the company had the correct permission to produce the likeness.

"Mattel has worked in close partnership with the Frida Kahlo Corporation, the owner of all rights related to the name and identity of Frida Kahlo, on the creation of this doll," a spokesperson said.

"In addition to the Frida Kahlo Corporation being an important part of the doll development process, we have their permission and a legally binding agreement to make a doll in the likeness of the great Frida Kahlo."

Other famous faces in the Barbie 'Inspiring Women' collection include aviator Amelia Earhart and Bindi Irwin.

Newshub.