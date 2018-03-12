Celine Dion announces third Auckland concert

New Zealanders have confirmed that absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder, with Celine Dion announcing she will add a third Auckland concert to meet demand.

This is the first time Dion will play in Auckland in over two decades, and tickets to her first two shows were snapped up swiftly by fans. The third show will be on Tuesday 14 August at Spark Arena.

"I'm really looking forward to going back to New Zealand. It's been more than 20 years - way too long!" Dion says.

"But doing three shows in Auckland, we're definitely going to make up for all that lost time! I just can't wait!"

Tickets to the third show - including exclusive VIP Packages - go on sale to the general public from Thursday 22 March at 12pm.

Members of Team Celine, American Express Card Members and Frontier Members will all have access to purchase tickets before the public through advance pre-sales.

Fans are urged to only buy tickets to Dion's Auckland shows from the authorised ticketing agency, Ticketmaster New Zealand.

The addition of this concert will double Dion's originally announced five arena shows across Australia and New Zealand.

Newshub.