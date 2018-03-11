Harvey Weinstein working on documentary about himself

Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly working on a documentary about himself.

After an incomplete stint in rehab for sex addiction, Mr Weinstein is said to be taking on a new project.

According to the New York Times, he "has already made some efforts to produce his most challenging film yet: a documentary designed to pave the way for a comeback".

A representative for Mr Weinstein said a "long list" of producers and others have reached out to him about how to best tell his side and story.

However, inside sources told the New York Times "so far, no one will touch it".

In October 2017, the New York Times published an article in which multiple women accused the film producer of sexual harassment.

More allegations surfaced in the days and weeks following the article, with more than 30 women having accused Weinstein of harassment, assault or rape at present. He was fired from his own production company and was reportedly treated for sex addiction at a rehab facility.

Weinstein's downfall began a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful members of the entertainment industry, in what has become known as 'the Weinstein effect' or 'the reckoning'.

People such as Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Tambor and Louis CK were accused of sexual harassment or assault.

Other high-profile figures who resigned or were fired over allegations included TV hosts Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, Democratic senator Al Franken and photographer Terry Richardson.

In January, 300 women in Hollywood announced Time's Up, a campaign to combat sexual harassment in the workforce.

