Married At First Sight couple Dean and Tracey reportedly expecting baby

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive with reports that on-again, off-again Married At First Sight Australia couple Dean and Tracey are expecting a baby.

The couple have been one of the more controversial on the show, after Dean met up with other show contestant Davina in secret, openly plotting to leave Tracey for her.

But Dean and Tracey stayed together, and now NW reports the pair are expecting their first child together.



The Australian publication claims that Tracey, 34, who already has eight-year-old daughter Grace from her first marriage, spoke exclusively to it over her excitement at having another child.