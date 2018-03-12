Married At First Sight couple Dean and Tracey reportedly expecting baby

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive with reports that on-again, off-again Married At First Sight Australia couple Dean and Tracey are expecting a baby.
The couple have been one of the more controversial on the show, after Dean met up with other show contestant Davina in secret, openly plotting to leave Tracey for her.
- Married At First Sight Australia's Tracey stayed with cheating husband 'out of spite'
- Dean delivers 'painfully sh*t' rap on Married At First Sight Australia
- Cheater Dean faces wrath of Tracey's friends in Married At First Sight Australia
But Dean and Tracey stayed together, and now NW reports the pair are expecting their first child together.
The Australian publication claims that Tracey, 34, who already has eight-year-old daughter Grace from her first marriage, spoke exclusively to it over her excitement at having another child.
"I loved being pregnant the first time and I can't wait to experience it again," she said. "I definitely want another child, but two might be pushing it at my age."
Despite the couple's rocky history, she had nothing but good things to say about her husband's ability to be a father.
"Dean is such a wild card - I reckon he'd be a fun dad one minute and super strict the next," she smiles, adding that, together, they'd make a great team. "I was a lot younger when I had Grace, and now I have so much more life experience and I feel much more ready [for another]."
Dean is reportedly "over the moon", telling NW he'd "love to have a family" with two or three children.
"I grew up in a family of three and we all had a great time."
Earlier this month, Tracey told Ok! Magazine that the couple are ready to transition into family life, saying Dean is "definitely dad material".
"He has a lot of strengths that make for a good parent," she said.
Newshub.