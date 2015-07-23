New drug brings hope in Alzheimer's battle

An experimental drug showing potential to slow the progression of Alzheimer's has raised hope for those battling the disease.

The most likely cause of Alzheimer's is the build-up in the brain of a deformed protein, which forms clumps between nerve cells and causes them to die.

A new antibody drug targets the clumps, slowing their growth and the progression of the disease.

One dementia sufferer says that while new research may be too late for her, it brings her hope for her children.

