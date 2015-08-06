Pressure on to support working breastfeeding mums

By Lucy Warhurst

Pressure has gone on employers to do more to help breastfeeding mums, with a survey revealing a third don't know their legal obligations.

The survey also discovered that one-in-five workplaces do not offer support to staff who want to breastfeed on the job.

It is recommended that babies are exclusively breastfed for six months, while paid parental leave is only 16 weeks.

Women's Health Action says women wanting to continue breastfeeding when they return to work should be supported to do so.

Watch the video for the full 3 News report.