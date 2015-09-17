Miss America contestant shocks judges with Trump answer

Donald Trump is currently sitting 32 percent above other Republican candidates in the US Presidential race – but Miss Alabama isn't a fan.

During the Miss America pageant, currently underway in the US, Meg McGuffin was asked why she thinks Mr Trump is sitting so high above the other Republican candidates, according to a recent poll.

And, with just 20 seconds to answer the question, she told the judges and audience what she really thinks of the business giant.

"I think Donald Trump is an entertainer and I think he says what's on a lot of people's minds," Ms McGuffin began.

"But I think that the Republican Party should be absolutely terrified of all the attention that he is taking from incredible candidates like Jeb Bush and Chris Christie who could absolutely do the job of President of the United States, and if I were a Republican I would be absolutely terrified of that."

The audience broke into applause, while the judges nodded and smiled.

Watch the video to see Miss Alabama's answer.