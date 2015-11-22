NZ should do more to prevent lung disease – expert

Chronic lung disease is set to become the world's third biggest killer in the next 15 years and a New Zealand expert says more needs to be done to improve diagnosis.

Alan Conlon is on oxygen almost 24 hours a day. He says it's a battle just to breathe.

"I'm not too bad at the moment, but sometimes every breath is a major exercise. Stuff like getting changed is major exercise.

He knew something was wrong when he found himself suddenly struggling for air 10 years ago, but admits the warning signs had been there.

