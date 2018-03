A group of senior citizens got to play with a reindeer to lift their holiday spirits

The holiday season can be hard and often lonely for the elderly.

So one retirement home in the United Kingdom came up with a brilliant idea to try and cheer up some of their residents - a trained reindeer named Cupid.

Cupid visited the Brookside Care Home in Melksham, Wiltshire and heart-warming smiles were had by all.

Watch the video.