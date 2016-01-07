Beach thefts hit Kiwis in the pocket

Beach-going Kiwis are being warned to leave their valuables at home when they head to beach this summer.

Research based on insurance claims with the company State showed that in the 12 months ending November 30, 34 percent of beach thefts took place in Auckland.

Twenty-nine percent of all thefts involved items being stolen from vehicles, while 16 percent of victims had their goods nicked while taking a dip in the water.

"If you’re heading to the beach then consider leaving valuables you don’t need at home, that way you won’t be tempted to leave them unattended in a car," says State's claims technical manager Chris Lysaght.

"If you do have to leave them in a car, make sure they’re not in plain sight and not covered by a towel or blanket as that can raise questions in a thief’s mind of what goodies may be covered up."

The average value of stolen goods according to claims was $2000.

3 News