Submissions for Foetal Alcohol discussion paper close

Submissions for The Ministry of Health discussion paper aimed at creating actions to address Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) have closed.

The consultation opened on December 17, 2015 and the public were invited to make submissions to the Ministry until today.

The Government has committed through the National Drug Policy to publish a cross-government FASD Action Plan this year.

It announced last year that $1 million from the latest round of funding under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act would be spent on a package of initiatives aimed at preventing, identifying and responding to FASD.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne says around 570 New Zealand children are born with a FASD each year.

The Taking Action on Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder discussion document says about half of all pregnancies are exposed to alcohol, and about 1 percent of the New Zealand population is estimated to have FASD as a result.

FASD can be an intellectual or behavioural deficit, as well as irreversible damage to the brain and body, the paper says.

The plan is due to be completed by June this year.

