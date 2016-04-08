Fighting fat with… alcohol?

Fat has a new enemy: alcohol.

It might sound too good to be true, but it is. The only catch is the key ingredient is only used in powdered booze, so put down the Jack Daniels.

Scientists in the US have found beta-cyclodextrin, which turns liquid alcohol into powder, is better at clearing out arteries and other blood vessels of excess fat than existing treatments.

Mice were fed a cholesterol-heavy diet for three months, building up fatty plaques in their blood vessels, reports Popular Science.

At the eight-week mark they began injecting the mice with beta-cyclodextrin, and over the remaining four weeks of the experiment saw the mice's plaque reduce by almost half, while still feeding them cholesterol-laden food.

The scientists, who published their findings in Science Translational Medicine on Thursday, aren't sure how it works -- except that it does. At least in mice.

Human trials will be needed before beta-cyclodextrin has a second use, behind making it easy to sneak booze into the cricket.

Newshub.