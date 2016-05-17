Inside the hidden world of using medicinal cannabis

You may have seen our story about two women who were ready to defy the law openly on camera by taking medicinal cannabis.

Legalising it is a debate taking place all around the world, but it is currently still illegal in New Zealand.

Studies show there are real benefits to these medicines and in New Zealand, Bills have been submitted to Parliament to improve access.

But what is life like for those relying on the alternative drug for pain relief and treatment and who are being forced to become criminals and risk jail time?

Story goes right to the source: The supplier who is definitely breaking the law too.

Watch the video for the full Story report.