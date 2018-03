One case of measles has been confirmed in Northland, linked to an outbreak of measles in Waikato.

The patient was one of 5000 people at a kapa haka festival in Waikato and Dr Virginia McLaughlin from Northland DHB is urging vigilance.

"The higher our immunisation coverage the more protection we give to those who are more vulnerable in the community, especially our smallest babies."

There are 11 confirmed cases of measles in Waikato's outbreak.

Newshub.