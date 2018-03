Waikato Health officials are warning people to get vaccinated after 15 new confirmed cases of measles.

They are investigating another 12, and are now concerned the outbreak is spreading into the community.

They say anyone who has been in contact with measles should not attend group gatherings unless their vaccinations are up to date.

