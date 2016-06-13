App tells you blood donation not in vain

As well as being able to book appointments and find the nearest donation point, donors that download the app will also receive a special notification when their blood has been used to help save a life.

New Zealand Blood Service spokesperson Asuka Burge says it's never been easier to find a time and place to make a blood donation.

"When developing the app it was very important for us to include features that would help ensure our donors continued to feel valued and to remind them what a wonderful gift they are giving," she says.

"Donors could be at home, on the bus to work or just supermarket shopping and they will receive a 'thank you'.

"We hope it goes some way to remind our donors what a wonderful difference they are making to someone else's life."

Last year 110,000 New Zealanders donated over 160,000 units of blood, helping save 42,000 lives.

Newshub.