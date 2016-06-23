Aziz Al-Sa'afin: Top 3 fitness apps for that summer body

It's winter, which means rather than being at the gym pumping iron you're probably on your couch pumping through Netflix.
Alas, one thing is certainly true -- summer-bods are made in winter.
So rather than fret, embrace the idea, and run with it.
Which is why this week, I'm looking at the top three fitness apps that will keep you on track, with a twist of course.
Download the app, get off that couch, and run your way to that summer-fit body, while in a zombie apocalypse.
These app developers are brilliant. They have basically found a way to make running fun for the non-runners.
It works like a game -- with each stride you get that much closer to completing your mission of survival. Wherever you choose to run in the real world, in the app world you're collecting items to help you play the game. But that's the key -- you actually have to exercise.
In its first two weeks it became the highest-grossing health and fitness app on iTunes.
It's compatible with the Apple Watch and is free (with optional in-app purchases) both on iOS and Android.
This is for those who need a bit of motivation and simply don't have time to physically get themselves to the gym.
Instead -- welcome to your new home gym all from the comfort of your own lounge.
The app works as a personal trainer for everyone. Not only will it encourage you to set goals, but you can find countless exercises (complete with video) at your own level.
It will measure a real-time calorie burn both on your phone or your Apple Watch -- if you're that way inclined.
There are over 200 free workouts with a live selfie camera that corrects your form.
Best part is the videos are designed to be short but effective, ranging from a database of five to seven-minute workouts.
The app's visually appealing and to get the full gym experience you can beam it to your AppleTV or ChromeCast.
It's free with optional in-app purchases for iOS and Android too.
Now if you're looking for an alternative, I do have make special mention to the Nike+ app. This is also a very good app that will keep you motivated and exercising the correct way.
There are workouts for every fitness level and personalised plans guided by some of the world's best athletes.
You're going to need to know how to eat right which is why MyFitnessPal comes in at number three.
This app works as a calorie counter and it's extremely easy to use. From my experience it's one of the best 'on the go' apps.
It reminds you to keep your water intake high and along with the other exercise apps keeps you on track with your daily exercise.
It has the largest food database of any other app in the market and safe to say is the one of the most popular health and fitness apps by far.
By the way you should know the healthiest way to lose weight and keep it off (medically proven) is to keep track of the foods you eat, so this app couldn't be more perfect.
Simply enter the kind of food you're eating, or scan the barcode and MyFitnessPal will take note of the calories it contains and accumulate that over the day. It'll give you suggestions, reminders or warnings based on what you're consuming.
It also has a built-in step tracker too.
The app will also send you personalised goals based on your individual diet profile and will put together a chart of your progress over time -- who doesn't like a bit of motivation?
So there it is -- your app guide to getting your fitness well on track before summer becomes a reality.
Now go on, get downloading, get exercising, summer is coming!
Newshub.