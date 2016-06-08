New research to show how Kiwis take medicine

New research into the way Kiwis take their medicine could be just what the doctor ordered.

Pharmac and the Health Research Council are stacking up $400,000 for researchers to answers questions around pharmaceuticals and their use in New Zealand. Like, why some people don't take all of their medicine or what social and cultural factors most influence their use.

"For example, we know that about 20 percent of people on some diabetes medicines only pick up half of their prescriptions, but we don't fully understand why," says Pharmac Chief Executive Steffan Crausaz.

"We also know that reports of medicine side effects can go up following news reports of such effects. But is this leading people to report more, or does the placebo effect become enhanced?"

They hope the findings will help people get the full health benefits from their funded medicines.

"There are gaps in our understanding and we hope the new research fund can help answer some important questions to improve health outcomes for patients."

The Request for Proposals for this new fund is available at: www.hrc.govt.nz/fundingopportunities/requests-for-proposals.

Newshub.