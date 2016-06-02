Palmerston North school closes over measles fears

A student suspected to have the measles has forced the precautionary closure of Palmerston North Girls' High School tomorrow.

In a statement on the school's website, it is revealed a student believed to have the measles was on the campus on May 26, 27 and 30 -- and there are concerns the virus may have spread to other students in that time.

The school will be closed tomorrow due to the infectious nature of measles, with many students and staff likely exposed to it during the three days the student attended school.

On public health advice, Palmerston North Girls' High School will wait on laboratory test results to confirm the student in question has the measles, at which time further advice will be provided.

The school said any students who attended on any of the three days in question must stay at home in isolation.

"Isolation is necessary because measles is infectious before symptoms develop and can be spread to other people before you feel unwell and before you become aware that you are infected by the virus," the school's statement read.

The school's Wearable Arts Show has been postponed until next Thursday due to the serious nature of a potential measles outbreak.

