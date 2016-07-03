3 tips for breast cancer prevention

A top US oncologist has shared three simple tips for reducing your risk of breast cancer.

Professor Pamela Munster is in New Zealand for a medical conference and says early detection, genetic testing and lifestyle are key.

"If you can prevent cancer then that is going to be much more effective than ever treating [it]," says Prof Munster.

1. Don't ignore any lumps.

2. If your family has a history of cancer, make sure you tell people - because if you can bring this to a medical professional's attention, it will be the first step in prevention.

3. Exercise. The importance of exercise cannot be overstated.

Breast cancer is New Zealand’s third most common cancer and kills more than 600 people every year.

Newshub.