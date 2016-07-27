Labour steps up fight on surgical mesh

Labour's stepping up the fight against surgical mesh, and says it's time people stopped being so squeamish about vaginas.

The party is calling on the Government to launch a full inquiry into surgical mesh and its use in surgery to repair vaginal prolapse.

Health spokeswoman Annette King has supplied Newshub with information revealing inconsistencies in how mesh is used among district health boards. She says it demonstrates a need for Government regulator Medsafe to provide some direction on how mesh should be used, and to improve its regulation of medical devices coming into New Zealand.

"I want an inquiry that looks at what has happened to women, what this product does in terms of its use, whether we should be using it, and how do we fix the problem of those where it has been used and has caused internal injury, pain, and disability."

Surgical mesh is a medical device permanently implanted into the body's tissue. Different types of mesh have been used for more than 30 years in surgeries like breast reconstruction and hernia repair with few problems.

However in some cases, particularly when it's used to strengthen the vaginal wall or to repair pelvic organ prolapse, it can erode or perforate organs - which can lead to chronic pain.

Charlotte Korte is a sufferer of chronic pain caused by surgical mesh, and she says Labour's call is fantastic.

"There needs to be more urgent action to help patients who are suffering already."

She says what's needed is a multi-prong approach including Medsafe, ACC, the Health and Disability Commission and patients.

"Unless we get those agencies together to discuss surgical mesh complications, we can't really move forward.

"It's going to take a long time and cost a lot of money so the Government needs to start taking some accountability."