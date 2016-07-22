Pregnant women told 'don't take fish oil' after 'dramatic' finding

Pregnant women are being told to avoid taking fish oil supplements following the results of a study which shocked New Zealand scientists.

"Our recommendation at this time, until there is more information, is not to take fish oil during pregnancy," says lead researcher Professor Wayne Cutfield from the Liggins Institute.

Between 10 and 20 percent of pregnant women are estimated to take fish oil.

Auckland mum-to-be Diane Maxwell is expecting her first child and says she wants to give her baby the best start.

"They have been saying that fish oil helps the brain develop better and that's what I want for my baby."

But this new study has raised concerns about the health effects of taking fish oil during pregnancy.

A separate study last year, also by the Liggins Institute, found most fish oil supplements sold in New Zealand had gone off. So scientists tested it on pregnant rats.

"By the second day of life, almost a third of the baby rats had died," says Prof Cutfield.

"This was an unexpected and fairly dramatic finding.

"In addition we found that the mothers, after they'd stopped taking the fish oil, three weeks after delivery, they were more insulin-resistant which makes them more diabetes-prone."