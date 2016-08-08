'Cancer-curing' crystals 'ludicrous' - Cancer Society

Chris Savage (Supplied)

It claims the biomat uses crystals which "create hydrogen and oxygen from water split by the negative ions inside the cell to purify and cleanse your body".

"The oxygen and hydrogen burns up the cancer cells and then eliminates from the body."

But the Cancer Society says it's not aware of any evidence to support the claims.

"These claims are unscrupulous and prey on the vulnerability of people who have been diagnosed with cancer," medical director Chris Jackson says.

Savage isn't the first to promote such products and services, with a clinic in Thailand making claims it can extend and improve the quality of life of a patient with terminal cancer.

"The clinic did nothing more than rob a patient of both money and precious time she could have spent with her family, and this unfortunately sounds very similar," Dr Jackson says.

In April this year, Hawke's Bay DHB warned the public not to follow Mr Savage's medical or treatment advice. He had reportedly been telling people he was a registered doctor and offering treatments in the Napier area.

However, he isn't registered with the New Zealand Medical Council.

He is also facing an assault charge after allegedly injecting a Hawke's Bay diabetes patient with a magnesium treatment he claimed would cure the disease.

He is on bail.

Newshub has contacted Savage for comment.

