How to protect yourself against campylobacter

The bacteria causing widespread gastro sickness in Havelock North is believed to be campylobacter.

What exactly is it, how do you protect against it and what should you do if you catch it?

Symptoms

There are a number of symptoms and they're not pretty.

Campylobacter usually begins with diarrhoea, sometimes blood-stained, often accompanied by severe stomach cramps.

Then there are headaches, muscle pains, fever, and fatigue.

Treatment

If you recognise these symptoms, visit your local GP immediately. If severe enough, the doctor may prescribe antibiotics.

However, it's usually recommended sufferers drink plenty of clean water to prevent dehydration.

Avoiding campylobacter

There are a few things you can do to avoid being infected:

Newshub.