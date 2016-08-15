Money to help cystic fibrosis patients

Today marks the beginning of Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Week.

More than 500 New Zealanders have the genetic disease, which causes heavy mucus to clog the lungs and pancreas.

Jane Bollard, chief executive of cystic fibrosis New Zealand, says the money raised throughout the week will go toward helping those with the disease.

"There's a number of support and welfare grants that improve the quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis, and we also provide them with the necessary equipment to treat the condition."

Cystic fibrosis is the most common life threatening genetic disease affecting New Zealanders.

"The length of time that people can live is increasing, and we also... fund vital research in the area," says Ms Bollard.

"We have around 500 New Zealanders that have cystic fibrosis at the moment, and it's actually the most common life-threatening genetic disorder that affects Kiwis."

Newshub.