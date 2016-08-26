The reason you're addicted to coffee: it's in your genes

Some people can't stand coffee, but for others it's a necessity of everyday life.

The reason for that might be in your genes.

British scientists have identified a gene called PDSS2, which they believe could have something to do with why people become addicted to coffee.

Their study involved asking around 1200 Italians, as well as more than 17,000 Dutch, how much coffee they drank.

From there they discovered that the people with a less active PDSS2 gene were likely to drink more coffee, and those with a more active gene drank less coffee.

Regular consumption of a cuppa joe does have some health benefits.

Researchers at Harvard tracked the coffee consumption of thousands of men, and determined long-term drinkers had a decreased risk of type-2 diabetes - as long as they didn't have too much sugar as well.

Japanese scientists determined that men who consume one or more cups a day lowered their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Psychology professor Dr Gary Wenk says coffee unlocks a chemical in your brain called acetylcholine, which gives you a better attention span.

During his Ted Talk in 2012, Dr Wenk told those in his audience coffee and other sugary food and drinks are sometimes beneficial to your body.

"There's probably nothing better you can do for your brain than donuts and coffee in the morning. Don't listen to these people, these dieticians... Your brain has a demand."

Newshub.