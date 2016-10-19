Consumer New Zealand rates best moisturisers

Consumer's Sue Chetwin says the cheapest product - a $13 tub of Nivea Pure & Natural Moisturising Day Cream - outperformed it.

"If you're looking for a moisturiser, you don't need to splash out on a high-priced product. You can find creams for less than $20 that will do the job," Ms Chetwin said.

A group of Kiwi women blind-tested the products, applying them twice a day for a month.

Overall none of the moisturisers were standout performers, but most did a reasonable job.

Ms Chetwin also says consumers should not put too much emphasis on claims that products are "hypoallergenic" or "dermatologically tested".

"Products carrying the claims can also contain potential allergens such as fragrances and preservatives. If you have sensitive skin or want to avoid certain chemicals, your best bet is checking the ingredients list," Ms Chetwin says.

Ingredients used in concentrations of one percent or more have to be listed by volume in descending order - so when checking ingredients, if it's near the bottom of the list, there may not be much of it in the cream.