New male contraceptive may cause increased libido

A trial in Britain shows a new contraceptive injection for men is almost as effective as the female pill.

Up until now, taking a contraceptive pill has been solely a female responsibility. Now there's a possibility men may be able to do it too, but in the form of an injection.

It works by "switching off" the male reproductive system, but it comes with a catch, of sorts.

The hormone-based injection targets the brain's pituitary gland to reduce sperm count. Over the year-long trial, it was 96 percent effective in preventing pregnancy.

Three-quarters of the men said they would use the method as a form of contraceptive in the future.

But there were noticeable side effects, including muscle pain, depression and, in some, an increased libido.

"We've got to make sure it's acceptable," says Dr Diana Mansour. "And of course it is an injection, and it's every two months, and would men go along and get that injection every two months? And are there any serious side effects that we would need to know about?"

All previous attempts at producing a male pill have failed to become a commercial reality. For couples everywhere, it may be some time before that changes.

ITV News