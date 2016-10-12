Pee facial new beauty craze

Women often do crazy things in the pursuit of beauty, but plenty of people are asking questions about the latest fad - a pee facial.

People are rubbing their own urine on their faces, saying it makes them look younger.

The treatment is known as urotherapy and is usually done at home. So yes, you need to pee in a cup.

From there, people dab small amounts of urine onto their faces with cotton wool or a piece of cloth and wash it off with water after drying.

Some swear by the treatment and say it clears the complexion and tighten pores. It is also used to treat psoriasis, eczema, and acne.

Urine is said to be the most potent in the morning, as it has stayed in the body for a long period of time.

While urine is made up of 95 percent water, the other five percent is made up of nutrients, including minerals, proteins, vitamins and antibodies.

While pop-star Madonna apparently swears by the treatment, not everyone is a fan.

A writer at the Thrillist tried the urine therapy and said it gave her "weird skin reactions" that she described like having a diaper on her face.

Newshub.