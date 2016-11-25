Health targets 'hopeless' if they can be rorted - Annette King

Labour has told the Government to stop using "Trumpisms" and tell the truth about what's going on in the health sector.

On Thursday, a group of orthopaedic surgeons in Waikato accused the local district health board (DHB) of stopping them doing follow-up checks, so they could fit more new patients in and meet Government targets.

Appearing on Paul Henry on Friday morning, Labour deputy leader Annette King and Cabinet Minister Judith Collins sparred over the effectiveness of DHB surgery targets.

"It's no good having targets if they can be rorted," said Ms King. "If you can rort targets, then they are hopeless."

"Well you didn't have them, so that's the biggest rort," replied Ms Collins. "You needed to give people knee and hip operations, and you didn't do it. Now we are."

Ms Collins said the DHBs were doing "brilliantly", while Ms King said she shouldn't use "Trumpisms".

"Let's have some truth."