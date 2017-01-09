Angry mums blast Nivea over sunscreen failure

There are calls for two Nivea sunscreens to be recalled after holidaymakers across New Zealand and Australia were left burned and blistered.

One child has suffered second-degree burns, and in a second case a "fuming" mother is calling on New World supermarkets to stop selling what she says is a faulty product.

Paraparaumu woman Mikayla Brown went swimming with her two-year-old son on holiday in Brisbane, applying Nivea 50+ Sunscreen Spray multiple times throughout the day.

Her son Carter has been left with second-degree burns and blisters on his face and ears.

"We saw that he started burning up about 1pm on Sunday and I thought I would smother him in sunblock and that just didn't work at all.

"When he woke up the next day I thought he had got into some kind of gel and put it all over his face… then I touched it and he said 'ow mummy' and I realised it was a big blister."