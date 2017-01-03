Cooking classes mandatory for med students

For a long time doctors have been telling us to eat our five-plus-a-day fruit and vegetables, now they are learning how to do it themselves.

Cooking has become a required course for first year students at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans.

Tulane is leading the way in the booming field of Culinary Medicine and students love it.

"It seems like Tulane has a really good idea about not just making us good doctors, but making us like good at overall health and I think that's important," student Soraya said.

Leah Sarris is the first chef in the nation on a medical school faculty. She says the introduction of the course reflects a change in the profession.

"There is a revolution in the way physicians are talking to their patients and including food in that conversation.

"And some of it started here at Tulane with our culinary medicine courses. We are now in about 15 percent of medical schools in the United States, they have licensed our curriculum."

The secret is convincing students that food that's good for you is also good.

In the evening the medical students become teachers, helping community members like Susan Bouchon and Cynthia Edwards learn the secrets of healthy cooking.

Ms Edwards says her whole family is now eating healther.

"They're eating tofu, they're eating quinoa, they are eating whole oats, they don't know [what they are eating] but they like it."

Ms Bouchon says her change in diet has dramatically increased her health.

"My overall cholesterol dropped by like 20 points. My triglycerides dropped by like 17 points."

At Tulane Medical school the proof is not in the pudding -- it's in the whole wheat pasta with lentils and veggies.

