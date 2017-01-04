New organ discovered in human body

Before you blame Christmas weight gain on the pavlova, consider whether it could actually be because your body has a brand new organ.

The 'mesentery' isn't new, but its importance has only just beginning to be understood. It connects the intestine to the abdomen, and has long been thought of as a collection of fragmented parts.

In 2012 it was found to be a single structure, and further research has now seen it classified as a previously unrecognised organ - the 79th known to medical science.