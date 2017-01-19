Nutella's ingredients surprise the internet

They say a picture is worth 1000 words, and that's never been truer than in the recent case of a jar of Nutella.

The ingredients which make up the sweet hazelnut spread are written on the back of every jar, but it took an image showing them separated into layers to catch the world's attention.

The years-old image appeared on social media website Reddit in the wake of a story last week that palm oil, a major ingredient in Nutella, was a cancer risk.

Reddit user MrFlow shared the image, originally created by German consumer protection agency Verbraucherzentrale, showing just how much sugar and palm oil goes into each jar.