Cleaning your teeth? You're doing it wrong

One-thousand Kiwis were asked about their teeth-brushing habits, and the survey results say 85 percent of us are doing it wrong.

Problems include everything from the type of brush we use to how we scrub our pearly whites.

Fortunately, Three's The Project had comedian and qualified dentist Sam Smith in the studio to give advice.

Here are his tips:

1. Always use a soft toothbrush and change it every three months.

2. Don't brush hard or you'll ruin your gums; brush softly along the gumlines. If you hold the brush between your thumb and forefinger, that's all the pressure you need.

3. Floss before you brush to get the gunk out from between your teeth, then the fluoride in your toothpaste can flow between your teeth.

4. Always use a fluoride toothpaste - just use the regular ones will do; you don't need any of the special whitening ones.

5. Once you've brushed, spit out the excess toothpaste but don't rinse out with water or mouthwash, in order to give the fluoride some time to do its work.

