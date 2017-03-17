Special report: Is New Zealand's addiction to fast food killing us?

As you can see, we're third in the OECD, only behind Mexico and the United States, with a staggering 65.6 percent of Kiwis over the age of 15 classed as either being obese or overweight.

The OECD has estimated obesity costs New Zealand about $1 billion a year and how overweight we are has a massive bearing on how long we live.

Is there a direct link between fast food and obesity?

Addiction expert and researcher Professor Doug Sellman is director of the National Addiction Centre in Christchurch.

He told Newshub the fast food industry thrives on people eating it more, and the moreishness of particular brands lies in the engineered combination of fat, sugar and salt in its products. These are all ingredients New Zealanders consume far too much of already.

"Fast food outlets facilitate overeating through convenience, low price and provision of energy-dense moreish food, and therefore are an important factor in the New Zealand population eating too much.

"Not everyone with food addiction is obese and not everyone with obesity has food addiction. However, in our experience there is a very strong relationship between the behaviour of food addiction and the medical condition of obesity."

Is it possible to become addicted to fast food?

Prof Sellman says it is possible to become addicted to fast food.

"By addiction to fast food I mean the development of a compulsive habit of eating fast food.

"Addiction is established when something you like has moved through the stage of it being something you want, to being something you need, or at least feel that you need it.

"Addiction involves neurobiological mechanisms in the instinctual, survival recesses of our brains."

What's it like to eat fast food every day?

Auckland man Danny Wilkins worked in a music store on Queen Street while he was in his mid-20s and told Newshub he would eat fast food, specifically Burger King, most days of the week, usually purchasing the five dollar meal of fries, burger, drink and ice cream.