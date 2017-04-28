New gym-class involves nothing but sleeping

A new fitness class is rolling out overseas that anyone can get on board with.

'Napercise' classes are being trialled in London, where the gym-goer does nothing but climb into bed and sleep for 45 minutes.

David Lloyd Clubs, the gym chain who is releasing the classes, told GlasgowLive it's a response to the stressful nature of modern day life.

Napercisers will swap out gym-gear for pyjamas in a studio room that's temperature controlled to promote calorie loss during sleep. Atmospheric sounds will play in the background.

Sleep expert Kathryn Pinkham helped develop the class, and says getting some shut-eye is a lot more important than people realise.

"We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental wellbeing too.

"When we are sleep deprived we lack the energy to exercise regularly, and also the mental clarity to make good decisions about the food we eat, which could negatively impact our physical health in the long-run."

The scheme is being tested this weekend, and if successful, could expand across the UK.

Newshub.