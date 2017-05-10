AM Show's Amanda Gillies won't give up on having kids AM Show's Amanda Gillies won't give up on having kids
  • More Weather

RadioLIVE

Listen Now

AM Show's Amanda Gillies won't give up on having kids

The AM Show host Amanda Gillies says she hasn't given up on having kids.

Gillies made headlines on Tuesday when she tearfully opened up on-air, saying she had probably left having children too late.

"I'm now 40 and it's probably not a happening thing, and it's heartbreaking, because as a woman, you do feel like a failure."

"I waited, I shouldn't have, and so I say to [younger people]: 'Career you can always come back to, children you can't."

After dozens of messages of support after Tuesday's show, she and co-host Duncan Garner discussed the topic again.

"Can I say from the bottom of my heart thank you for sharing your stories. Some of them were heartbreaking but some of them were beautiful miracles," Gillies said.

Garner said a couple wrote to the show saying it took them 11 tries with IVF before they finally conceived.

"Don't give up, that's the message," he told Gillies - who replied "it is, and I won't".

Newshub.