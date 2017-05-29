Australian woman plans to livestream childbirth

A Melbourne woman is planning to utilise social media to take her mummy blogging to the next level, by livestreaming the birth of her second child.

Adele Barbaro says she wants to show people labour isn't like in the movies.

"I hope it will give a great insight into childbirth for those that are expecting soon or maybe even their partners too," she wrote on Instagram.

Ms Barbaro said with her firstborn, Harvey, she had everything planned out - a relaxing water birth.