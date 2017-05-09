Infertility affects around a quarter of the population

Mother's Day is coming up and this can be a really difficult time for couples who are struggling to conceive.

Sadly, infertility affects 26 percent of New Zealanders.

Thirty percent is male factor infertility, 30 percent is female, 30 percent is both and 10 percent is unexplained.

Twelve months is the length of time Kiwis who are eligible for publicly funded IVF are often forced to wait.

And at a cost of at least $10,000, it is something many Kiwis cannot afford if they don't get Government help.

Fertility counsellor Fiona McDonald spoke to Duncan Garner.

Watch the video for the full interview.

If you are struggling to have children, Fertility NZ is there to help. Reach out to them at fertilitynz.org.nz or phone 0800 333 306.