Real suicides figure is double what's reported - Mike King

Mental health advocate Mike King has slammed the Government for making suicide prevention more complicated than it is, after quitting a suicide prevention panel.

He also says he believes New Zealand's reported suicide numbers are only about half the reality.

A total of 579 Kiwis took their own lives in the 2015/2016 financial year, Ministry of Justice provisional figures show.

"You want a real shock? Five hundred and seventy-nine is not the real figure," Mr King said on The AM Show on Tuesday.

"Autocides aren't counted, drownings aren't counted, cliff falls aren't counted, and anyone who has a trace of drugs or alcohol in their system is not counted as a suicide - even if they leave a note."

He says the real number of suicides annually in New Zealand "would be well over a thousand".

However, the coroner's 2016 report shows suicide by drug overdose, jumping from high places and transport are included as methods in the data, but only where there is strong evidence to show the death was intended.