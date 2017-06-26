UK woman left paralysed after orgasm causes brain haemorrhage

A UK woman is warning others about how dangerous headaches after sex can be, after an orgasm left her permanently paralysed down the left side of her body.

Lucinda Allen, from Stourbridge, suffered a brain haemorrhage and is now confined to a wheelchair after climaxing left her in agony.

"Nobody talks about post-orgasm head pain," she told the Mirror.

"That's understandable. But I want to raise awareness of how it can be a warning sign."

The 43-year-old told the Daily Mail that she had experienced "what's known as post-orgasm 'thunderclap' head-pain" all through her adult life.

But on this occasion, the pain was so severe she was rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma.

Ms Allen, who was six months pregnant at the time, underwent a craniotomy to relieve pressure on her brain.

She had suffered five strokes in total. Doctors believe they were caused by a congenital abnormality in a blood vessel which explained previous headaches after climaxing during sex.

After six days, she finally emerged from the coma. She remained in hospital for three months, before undergoing a C-section to deliver her baby daughter.

Marri-Alice was born healthy on 19 November 2012 and is now an energetic four-year-old.

"Marri-Alice is an amazing little girl. She's incredibly bright, has hit all her milestones early, could recite the alphabet at the age of three and has a naughty but sophisticated sense of humour," Ms Allen told the Daily Mail.

But she warns others that if they're suffering, they should get any pain checked before it's too late.

"Because of it, I have lost a huge part of me - my career, any siblings my daughter may have had," she said.

