US transgender man reveals he's pregnant with boy

A US man and his gay husband have announced they will be welcoming a baby boy into the world next month after one of them, who is transgender, fell pregnant.

Trystan Reese and Biff Chaplow, who are already parents to two adopted children in Portland, Oregon, fell victim to miscarriage after six weeks in 2016 - but this time, the baby is expected to be delivered without issue.

The pair announced the news on the Longest Shortest Time podcast on Wednesday (local time), with Mr Reese discussing just what it was like being pregnant as a male.

In the interview, he explained his fears that medical professionals the couple talked to would try to "de-transition me in their heads", searching for "the remnants of womanhood" - but the fears were unfounded.

"There just hasn't been an ounce of transphobia from anyone I have come in contact with," Mr Reese said.

"Every person wouldn't even bat an eye that there was a dude with a beard claiming to be pregnant who is here to get blood work done - and I have been trans long enough to know that doesn't come magically."

In an earlier video posted to the pair's Facebook page, Mr Reese explained that he sees it as a gift to have been born female, saying being trans "is kind of awesome, actually".

"If you can understand that, then it starts to make more sense that it would not seem totally bizarre for me to want to create and carry a baby - because I don't wish that my body was not a trans body," he said.

"I'm okay being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby."

The child they are welcoming has been revealed to be a boy, and will join their other two children, Riley and Hailey, who they adopted from Mr Chaplow's sister in 2011 after she and her partner were deemed unfit to be the childrens' guardians.

Newshub.