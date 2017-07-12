This CEO is taking a stand against mental health stigma at work

When a web developer in the United States took two days off for her mental health, her CEO's response went viral.

Madalyn Parker sent an email to her company telling them: "I'm taking today and tomorrow to focus on my mental health. Hopefully I'll be back next week refreshed and back to 100%"

She was shocked when her CEO responded, thanking her for setting an example about the importance of taking sick days for mental health.

"I can't believe this is not a standard practice at all organizations. You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work," CEO Ben Congleton said.

Ms Parker tweeted his response, which quickly got tens of thousands of shares online.