Verity Johnson: I tried the weirdest budget beauty hacks so you don't have to

OPINION: It's not hard to feel like you're being conned when you stand in a supermarket holding an elf sized, $55 bottle of some serum made with fairy dust and bull's testicles that promises to cure everything wrong with your face. You know you're going to get it home, slap it on, and see precisely no difference in anything except your bank balance.

And because we're tired of being had by sparkly toothed brand salespeople, I set out to find the cheapest, most effective DIY beauty hacks that we've got out. And as it turns out, they tend to be somewhat weird. Exfoliating with a potato, anyone?



1. Soap in your eyebrows



Brow gels are like Apple watches. You get one because it supposedly looks good, you just can't figure out how to use it. The logic here is to save money on those ridiculous gels and get down and DIY dirty. Use a mascara wand, roll it in soap and then comb it through your brows. Instant fierceness. And in a brow obsessed world where we spend more on brows than skin care, $164.4 million USD worldwide, this could be a big dollar saver.

Does it work?



Yes, except you potentially will have white flecked, exceedingly stiff and heavy brows. You may feel like you have two ageing, fat hamsters stuck above your eyes. However in terms of getting body and shape then they certainly beat brow gels. The bad news is that you shouldn't do this very frequently. Top beauty experts reckon that while it's good in a pinch, you'll find that the PH of soap is highly alkaline whereas your skin and brows are mildly acidic. Using alkaline products on your face risks drying out your skin, flakiness and interfering with the growth cycle. So unless you want premature brow baldness, only use this technique the week before payday when you're dining on tuna.