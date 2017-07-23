Viagra coffee recalled due to health risk

We all need a little buzz to get up and go in the morning, but this coffee will really help you rise to the occasion.

But the Food and Drug Administration is not having it.

The agency announced last week a second voluntary recall of a coffee product laced with Viagra-like drug desmethyl carbodenafil in the US this month.

The product, with the distinct name 'New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee', was distributed by Bestherbs Coffee LLC.

In September last year, the agency released a public notification warning that yet another coffee product, aptly named "Stiff Bull Herbal Coffee", which has the tag line: "The relationship saver", also contained desmethyl carbodenafil.

Though there clearly seems to be a market for male-enhancing cups of joe, the agency notes they can pose serious health risks. The Viagra-like drugs can interfere with nitrates found in some prescription medicines, which are often taken by men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease. The combination could lead to dangerously low blood pressure in those men.

Newshub.