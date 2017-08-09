Chilean paramedic caught on camera kicking pregnant nurse

A Chilean paramedic is facing prosecution after CCTV footage captured him kicking a female colleague in the stomach during an argument - all while she was pregnant.

In incriminating footage of the incident, the pair can be seen getting into a heated debate in a corridor of Valparaiso Hospital, in central Chile.

While it's not known how the duo's quarrel began, the paramedic is seen grabbing the nurse by her hairnet and speaking menacingly into her ear.