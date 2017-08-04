New fitness tracker could take the sting out of monitoring diabetes

New fitness tracker technology could help diabetics better monitor their blood glucose levels.

Final testing is underway for a wristband device which will be able to measure blood sugar without the need for finger pricking.

Wayne Maddren was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes four years ago. He's supposed to test his blood sugar levels three times a day, but doesn't like pricking his fingers.

"I am probably not that good at doing that," says Mr Maddren. "I get quite slack, I might miss out on two or three days. The other thing too is that your fingers get very sore."

He admits his 'she'll be right' attitude isn't good for his health.

"It was only about two weeks ago I wasn't monitoring himself at all very well and I started back again and I was quite shocked at the level my blood sugars were at."

Wearable technology is big business - the industry is predicted to be worth $45 billion by 2020, and the technology is about to get even smarter.

As well as measuring steps and heart beats, the Helo wristband will soon add new features, including a blood sugar sensor which uses infra-red light.

"That's going to be good for anybody with a blood glucose condition but also people that are leading up to that as well," says Helo spokesperson Clare Williamson.

The Helo device, which pairs with a smart phone app, will set users back around $270.

The idea is that people with diabetes or pre-diabetes can monitor the effects their lifestyle choices have on their blood sugar.

"Self-care is the new healthcare, and this really is about becoming self-reliant," Ms Williamson says.

The makers warn it's not intended to diagnose or treat any diseases, and there's still more testing to be done before it's released later this year.

Mr Maddren is about to take part in a trial for the product which he hopes could help him take better care of his health in the future.

For more information regarding the blood glucose trial application, please contact whatishelo@gmail.com

Newshub.